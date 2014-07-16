July 16 Factbox on Massimiliano Allegri who was appointed Juventus coach on Wednesday.

Born in Livorno, Italy, on Aug. 11, 1967.

PLAYING CAREER

Midfielder Allegri spent most of his career in the lower leagues before joining Pescara in 1991 and helping them gain promotion to Serie A.

He went on to play for Cagliari, Perugia, Padova and Napoli before returning to Pescara in 1998.

He was convicted of match fixing relating to an Italian Cup match in 2000 and was given a one-year ban in 2001.

Finished his playing career at lower league clubs Pistoiese and Aglianese before retiring in 2003.

COACHING CAREER

Started his coaching career in 2004 with Serie C2 side Aglianese and in 2007 was appointed head coach of Serie C1 team Sassuolo, winning promotion to Serie B in 2008.

After impressing at Sassuolo, Allegri took over at Serie A side Cagliari and was given the Panchina d'Oro, or Golden Bench award, having guided them to a ninth-place finish in 2009.

Despite being sacked by Cagliari the following season with the club in 12th place in Serie A, Allegri was quickly appointed as coach of AC Milan in June 2010.

In his first season in charge at the San Siro, Allegri led Milan to their first Serie A title since 2004, before claiming the Italian Super Cup the following season.

Allegri failed to build on his early success at Milan and was sacked in January 2014.