ROME, June 19 Juventus have bought Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah outright on a four-year deal after ending their co-ownership deal with Udinese for the midfielder, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Juve will pay Udinese a total of nine million euros ($12.05 million) over the next three financial years for the 24-year-old.

"Juventus Football Club announces that it has terminated the current co-ownership agreement with Udinese Calcio concerning the registration rights of Kwadwo Asamoah," the club announced on their official website (www.juventus.com).

Asamoah has been a hit since signing for Antonio Conte's side before the start of last season, making 27 league appearances and scoring two goals, and the club have been keen to make him their own.

Juventus have also extended co-ownership deals for Mauricio Isla and Cristian Pasquato with Udinese until next June.

($1 = 0.7467 euros) (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Ken Ferris)