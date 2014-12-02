MILAN Dec 2 Juventus and Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah will be out of action for at least three months after undergoing keyhole surgery on Tuesday, ruling him out of the African Nations Cup in January.

The Serie A champions and current leaders said the surgery was necessary because of a cartilage problem in the 25-year-old's left knee. "The recovery time is estimated at not less than three to four months," said the Turin club in a statement.

Asamoah, a left-sided midfielder who can also play at left back, has been a Ghana regular for the past five years and played at the World Cup.

Ghana are among the favourites to win the Nations Cup which will be held in Equatorial Guinea in January and February.

In another blow for Juventus, Brazilian-born midfielder Romulo also underwent surgery on a thigh muscle injury in Sao Paulo. Italian media said he would also be out of action for three months. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Toby Davis)