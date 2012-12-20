ROME Dec 20 Serie A leaders Juventus will go into Friday's clash with Cagliari (1945 GMT) without defender Giorgio Chiellini, after he was ruled out with a calf injury on Wednesday.

The Italy centre-back could be out for two months, reports suggested, although Juve said the severity of the injury would not be clear until after a scan on Thursday.

"It's a pity that we'll be without Giorgio; he's one of those players that any coach would want and he's one of our leaders," manager Antonio Conte said on Thursday.

"We still don't know exactly how long he will be out for but we hope to have him back with us as soon as possible."

The match has been moved to Parma's Ennio Tardini stadium after the Is Arenas stadium in Cagliari failed to receive clearance from the local council.

Juventus are top of Serie A on 41 points, seven ahead of second-placed Inter Milan, while Cagliari are 16th. (Editing by Clare Fallon)