ROME Feb 22 Italy centre-back Giorgio Chiellini could make his return for Juventus against Siena on Sunday (1500 GMT), as manager Antonio Conte looks to shuffle his pack ahead of next week's top-of-the-table clash at Napoli.

Chiellini, who has been out since December with a calf injury, is not yet 100 percent fit and is also one booking away from a ban which would see him miss the Napoli game on March 1.

Conte has yet to make a decision on whether to risk him from the start against third-bottom Siena, but Italian media reports suggested he will start on the bench. (Reporting by Terry Daley, Editing by Tom Pilcher)