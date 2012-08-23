Aug 23 Emotional Juventus coach Antonio Conte,
shouting at the top of his voice in an angry news conference,
labelled his 10-month ban for not reporting match-fixing "a
disgrace".
Conte, who led an undefeated Juve to the Serie A title last
term in his first season in charge, lost his appeal this week
against being found guilty of permitting illegal betting while
Siena coach in Serie B.
He was cleared of wrongdoing in one of the two Siena matches
probed.
Juve, who have installed assistant Massimo Carrera as
temporary coach with the season starting this weekend, are
appealing to a higher sports court after failing to overturn the
ban at the Italian soccer federation (FIGC).
"I am innocent. It's a disgrace, it's a disgrace. I can say
that because it is finished with them (FIGC) although there is
another appeal," Conte told reporters at Juve's training ground
outside Turin on Thursday.
"I have always respected the laws on and off the field, in
this issue I have acted correctly.
"Yesterday was the cherry on the cake. It was something
serious, something I have never seen."
The Siena matches that came under scrutiny for illegal
betting were against Novara and Albinoleffe in May 2011. FIGC's
appeals tribunal said on Wednesday that Conte had been acquitted
over the Novara game but the 10-month ban should stay for the
Albinoleffe affair.
Three Juve lawyers, sat by Conte and assistant Angelo
Alessio who has also been banned, launched into long diatribes
about the decision not to fully acquit Conte.
They told Thursday's news conference that evidence used in
the case against Conte came from a discredited player who could
not be trusted. The FIGC disputes this.
"It's absurd, it's absurd. Everything that has happened to
me," Conte continued. "I have never bet in my life."
Juve, although not directly involved this time, have a
history of having to deal with match-fixing. Italy's best
supported and most successful team domestically were demoted in
a 2006 affair and struggled for years before last term's
triumph.
Despite Conte's ban, Juve remain favourites with Italian
bookmakers to retain their title this season after AC Milan
engaged in cost-cutting and Inter Milan endured another
difficult campaign last term.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Alison Wildey)