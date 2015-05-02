MILAN May 2 Juventus added a touch of controversy to their Serie A title celebrations on Saturday by suggesting it was the 33rd, not the 31st, time they had won the league.

The club's perceived total includes the 2005 and 2006 triumphs, when they were stripped of the crown for their involvement in the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal and demoted to Serie B.

Juve have never accepted the decision and pointedly include those seasons among their Serie A titles on their official website.

After beating Sampdoria 1-0 on Saturday to clinch the championship, Juve said on Twitter: "33 times champions, four times in a row; we dedicate it to all you black-and-whites".

Last week they were criticised by the chairman of neighbouring Torino for their attitude.

"We all need to lower the volume and the directors of the clubs, above all, must be an example for their fans," said Urbano Cairo.

"What type of example do you give your fans when you express something which has not happened?". (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)