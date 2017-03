July 21 Serie A champions Juventus have signed France left back Patrice Evra from Manchester United, they said on Monday.

The Italian club said they would pay 1.2 million pounds ($2.05 million) for the 33-year-old, plus an extra 300,000 pounds if they qualify for the Champions League in 2015-16.

"Juventus have finalised the agreement with Manchester United," said the Turin club in a statement, adding that Evra would sign a two-year contract. ($1 = 0.5861 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)