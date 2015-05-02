MILAN May 2 Factbox on Juventus who won their fourth successive Italian Serie A title, and 31st overall, on Saturday.

HISTORY

Juventus were founded in 1897 by pupils from the Massimo D'Azeglio Lyceum school in Turin. They initially played in pink and black but changed to black-and-white stripes, inspired by English club Notts County

HONOURS

Italy's most successful team domestically with 31 Serie A titles and 9 Coppa Italia wins. In Europe, they have won the European Cup/Champions League twice, the old Cup Winners' Cup once and the UEFA Cup three times. They have also won the World Club championship twice.

EARLY DOMINANCE

Backed by the Agnelli industrial family and the might of car maker FIAT, Juventus began to dominate Italian football in the 1930s, winning five championships in a row between 1931 and 1935.

They have continued winning Serie A titles at regular intervals since, including three during the 1960s, five during the 1970s and four during the 1980s.

EUROPEAN SUCCESS

They finally achieved their dream of becoming European champions in 1985 but the 1-0 win over Liverpool will be forever remembered for the Heysel Stadium disaster. Thirty-nine Juve fans died after rivals supporters breached a fence, prompting the Italians to run back against a wall which collapsed. A second European Cup success followed in 1996 when they beat Ajax Amsterdam on penalties in the final after a 1-1 draw.

CALCIOPOLI

Juventus were stripped of the 2004-05 and 2005-06 titles and relegated over the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal in which clubs tried to influence the appointment of favoured referees. AC Milan, Fiorentina, Lazio and Reggina were also docked points. Inter Milan were declared champions for the 2005-06 season but the 2004/05 title was not re-awarded.

Juventus have never accepted the decision and have continued to claim the 2005 and 2006 titles as theirs.

RESURGENCE

A number of Juventus players, such as goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and forward Alessandro Del Piero, stayed with Juventus in Serie B and they won promotion at the first attempt. They finished third in their first season back and second in 2009, but then struggled and finished a lowly seventh in 2010 and 2011 amid a series of managerial changes.

The opening of the gleaming Juventus Stadium, when they became the only Serie A club to own their own ground, and the appointment of former midfielder Antonio Conte as coach led to a dramatic change of fortunes.

Also helped by the signing of playmaker Andrea Pirlo from AC Milan, Juventus won three successive Serie A titles to reassert themselves as the dominant force in Italian football.

The Juventus Stadium has only half the capacity of the old Stadio delle Alpi, but with the crowd only metres from the pitch, it creates a fervent atmosphere and Juventus at one point went more than two years without a home defeat in all competitions.

Conte resigned at the end of last season but his successor Massimiliano Allegri led Juventus to a fourth successive title at the first attempt.