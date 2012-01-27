Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
- ROME Jan 27 Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres became Juventus's second signing in the January transfer window after completing a move to the Serie A leaders from Sevilla on Friday.
Caceres, who played for Juve on loan in the 2009-2010 season, returns on a loan deal that gives the Turin side an opportunity to buy the player outright for eight million euros at the end of the season, the club said on their website (www.juventus.com).
"I'm very happy to sport this jersey again," the 24-year-old right-back said.
"The stadium looks incredible. I know [coach Antonio] Conte expects a lot from of his players but I've won the Copa America and matured a lot since I was here last."
Juventus, who are a point clear of AC Milan, signed striker Marco Borriello from Roma earlier this month.
