Jan 3 Serie A joint leaders Juventus
have signed striker Marco Boriello on loan from AS Roma,
the Turin club said on their website (www.juventus.com) on
Tuesday.
Juve, unbeaten in Serie A and level with Milan on 34 points
at the top, said the agreement with Roma included an option to
buy the 29-year-old in the close season for eight million euros
($10.4 million)
Boriello, who has won seven caps for Italy, has made only
seven appearances for Roma this season. He was shunted out of
coach Luis Enrique's starting lineup by Pablo Osvaldo.h
Raised at Milan, his career has taken him to Triestina,
Treviso, Empoli, Reggina, Sampdoria, Genoa, back to Milan and
then Roma.
His most successful season was at Genoa where he scored 19
goals in the 2007-08 season.
Despite their impressive run and being second top scorers
after Milan, Juventus have often been wasteful in front of goal
and striker Milos Krasic has fallen out of favour this season.
