ROME, June 8 Serie A champions Juventus will not put a controversial third star on their shirts for next season but will instead have the slogan "30 won on the pitch" printed under their club crest.

The club drew criticism when they put three stars on their stadium and headquarters after winning the league last month to highlight their assertion they have won 30 titles.

"The new Juventus shirt will not have a third star on it," the club's' commercial director Francesco Calvo told Sky Sport Italia.

"Instead under the club logo will be the words '30 won on the pitch'.

"Our shirt represents Juventus and its people, and only the club along with the fans can define our identity."

Juventus have officially won 28 Italian championships after being stripped of the 2005 and 2006 titles for their role in the "calciopoli" match-fixing scandal.

Adding a third star risked punishment from the Italian Football Federation and the football league, who allocate them for each set of 10 league titles won. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing By Alison Wildey)