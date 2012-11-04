(Adds Alessio quotes)

Nov 3 Juventus's Serie A unbeaten run ended after 49 matches when they lost 3-1 at home to Inter Milan in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash in Turin on Saturday.

The champions got the perfect start with a goal after 19 seconds from Arturo Vidal but Inter forward Diego Milito scored twice after the break and Rodrigo Palacio wrapped up the win with a late third for the visitors.

"Inter took advantage of the chances they had, and we didn't. Unfortunately we lost and it hurts a bit that it was to Inter," said Juventus assistant manager Angelo Alessio.

"In the first half we had various chances to go to 2-0 but we couldn't do it. We are however proud of these lads who didn't lose for 49 games, but now we look forward."

After 11 matches Juventus have 28 points with second-placed Inter now just a point behind.

Juventus won last season's title without losing a match and had last suffered defeat in the league against Parma in the penultimate round of the 2010/11 season.

The overall unbeaten Serie A record run was put together by AC Milan in the early 1990s - 58 games, started against Parma and finished by the same team. (Reporting by Terry Daley, Editing by Ken Ferris)