May 5 Juventus secured their second straight Serie A title on Sunday after a 1-0 defeat of Palermo.

Life, though, has not always been rosy for the Old Lady of Turin. Here are five facts about the club's rollercoaster ride:

* The club, backed by the Agnelli industrial family and the might of car maker FIAT, began to dominate Italian football in the 1930s, winning five straight championships between 1931 and 1935.

* They finally achieved their dream of becoming European champions in 1985 but the 1-0 win over Liverpool will be forever remembered for the Heysel Stadium disaster, in which 39 Juve fans died after rivals supporters breached a fence, prompting the Italians to run back against a wall which collapsed.

* A second European Cup success followed in 1996 and Italian Serie A titles continued to flow until they were demoted in a widespread match-fixing scandal in 2006.

Top names such as Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon stayed as they easily won promotion back to the top flight and they then finished a creditable third in their first season back and second in 2009.

* Juve then struggled and finished a lowly seventh in 2010 and 2011 amid a series of managerial changes.

* Glory returned last season when they moved to their impressive Juventus Stadium and won the scudetto unbeaten in coach Antonio Conte's first season in charge. He was banned for four months of this term for not reporting match-fixing at previous club Siena, but Juve still waltzed to the title. (Writing by Mark Meadows in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)