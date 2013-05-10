ROME May 10 Champions Juventus will be without suspended midfielders Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba against Cagliari on Saturday as the club try to challenge their best points total in Serie A.

Juve have 86 points and if they win their final two games they will beat the 91 they amassed in their 2005-06 title-winning campaign.

They were stripped of that title and the one they won in 2005 after being found guilty of procuring favourable referees in the "Calciopoli" match-fixing scandal which also led to Juventus being relegated to Serie B.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and defender Andrea Barzagli had been expected to be rested for the match against Cagliari (1600 GMT) but could start, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.

"Buffon and Barzagli should be available, but (Kwadwo) Asamoah, (Nicklas) Bendtner and (Simone) Pepe won't play tomorrow," Conte told a news conference.

Cagliari are in 11th place on 43 points. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing By Alison Wildey)