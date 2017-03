ROME Oct 19 Mirko Vucinic, Fabio Quagliarella and Stephan Lichtsteiner will miss Juventus's Serie A trip to Fiorentina on Sunday (1300 GMT) with injury.

All three are out with thigh injuries and will almost certainly be unavailable for Wednesday's Champions League clash at Real Madrid.

On Saturday, second-placed Juventus announced a 22-man squad for the match which included midfielder Arturo Vidal despite suggestions that he would be dropped for returning late to Italy after securing World Cup qualification with Chile. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Clare Fallon)