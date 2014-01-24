ROME Jan 24 Juventus's Montenegro striker Mirko Vucinic has been left out of their squad for the trip to Lazio in Serie A on Saturday (1945 GMT) after his move to Inter Milan fell through this week.

The 30-year-old was set to move to Inter in a swap with Colombia midfielder Fredy Guarin, 27, but it was called off at the last minute after a furious reaction from Inter fans who felt the deal was weakening the Milan club's squad.

The affair has soured relations between the two Italian giants, who are traditionally bitter rivals.

Juve have been looking to offload Vucinic in the transfer window after manager Antonio Conte settled on Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente as his preferred strike partnership.

Juventus's Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini will also miss the champions' visit to mid-table Lazio through suspension.

Juve are eight points clear at the top of Serie A. (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Ken Ferris)