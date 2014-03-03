March 3 Juventus coach Antonio Conte has complained about impolite behaviour by his Italy counterpart Cesare Prandelli after defender Giorgio Chiellini was called up for Wednesday's friendly against Spain.

Chiellini, one of seven Juventus players in the squad, has not played for three weeks because of a calf muscle injury and the Serie A champions said that they had planned to continue with his recovery this week.

"I expected a least to get a call from Prandelli to ask me how he was," Conte, whose side beat AC Milan 2-0 away on Sunday evening, told reporters.

"I find this type of behaviour to be not very polite and not very educated. We give so many players to the national team and then they do this to you and I don't think it's fair."

Conte said the Chiellini was on the bench against AC Milan but there had been no intention of fielding him.

"Chiellini has not played for three weeks, he started training again on Friday and I brought him to Milan so he could savour the pitch but I didn't think of using him.

"I dislike seeing him called up and it annoys me, they ask us so often for co-operation and we give them a lot, because we supply a lot of players," he said.

General manager Giuseppe Marotta agreed that the call-up was unexpected.

"We intended to get him fully recovered this week and so we did not expect this," he said. "I don't want controversy, and I say this because he has not yet played for us since the injury." (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien)