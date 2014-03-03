(Updates with Prandelli quotes)

March 3 Juventus coach Antonio Conte has complained about impolite behaviour by his Italy counterpart Cesare Prandelli after defender Giorgio Chiellini was called up for Wednesday's friendly against Spain.

Chiellini, one of seven Juventus players in the squad, has not played for three weeks because of a calf muscle injury and the Serie A champions said that they had planned to continue with his recovery this week.

"I expected a least to get a call from Prandelli to ask me how he was," Conte, whose side beat AC Milan 2-0 away on Sunday, told reporters.

"I find this type of behaviour to be not very polite and not very educated. We give so many players to the national team and then they do this to you and I don't think it's fair."

Chiellini was on the bench against Milan but Conte said there had been no intention of fielding him.

"Chiellini has not played for three weeks, he started training again on Friday and I brought him to Milan so he could savour the pitch but I didn't think of using him.

"I dislike seeing him called up and it annoys me, they ask us so often for co-operation and we give them a lot, because we supply a lot of players," he said.

General manager Giuseppe Marotta agreed that the call-up was unexpected.

"We intended to get him fully recovered this week and so we did not expect this," he said. "I don't want controversy, and I say this because he has not yet played for us since the injury."

Prandelli replied that there was no reason not for Chiellini to be picked, as he had been on the substitutes' bench on Sunday.

"Juventus expected a phone call? I expected them to call me," he told reporters before his team flew to Madrid.

"When a player is on the pitch or on the bench, I have the right to pick him.

"Yesterday evening, after the game, the Juventus doctor sent a message to our doctor saying that Giorgio had trained normally.

"Yesterday evening, after the game, the Juventus doctor sent a message to our doctor saying that Giorgio had trained normally.

"For the last few years, we have a rapport with the coaches. We made our doctors available to the doctors of the teams before every call-up."