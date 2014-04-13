April 13 Serie A champions and leaders Juventus are used to having the world against them and this season is no exception, coach Antonio Conte said on Sunday.

"Either you are for Juventus or you are against Juventus, it's always been like that and it's like that now," Conte told reporters. "It's us against everyone."

Conte was reacting to comments made by AS Roma coach Rudi Garcia, who said his side felt victimised after forward Mattia Destro was suspended for three games on the basis of video evidence.

"It's something sporadic for Roma but for us, it's systematic," said Conte. "If we win the title, it will be us alone against everyone else. For a while (when Juventus were struggling), we almost became likeable, but now we have re-conquered our position and I'm proud about that."

Juventus, on course for a third successive Serie A title, are five points clear of second-placed Roma at the top and visit Udinese on Monday (1845). (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)