April 27 Furious Juventus coach Antonio Conte dismissed alleged comments by AS Roma counterpart Rudi Garcia as "provincial" and "bar talk" on Sunday, adding more spice to the Serie A title race between the two sides.

"I was taken by surprise by the comments of the Roma coach," said Conte, who has also had heated exchanges with Napoli counterpart Rafael Benitez, Italy coach Cesare Prandelli and Russia's Fabio Capello in the last few weeks.

"The words of Rudi Garcia about the idea that our opponents don't give 100 percent (when they play us) are very provincial, from every point of view. I categorise them as bar talk," he told reporters.

"We've been at the top for three years and everyone who plays us treats it as the match of their lives.

"I find these words to be a lack of respect to other coaches, to their players and to the clubs who are fighting for survival," he added.

"I don't think Serie A needed Garcia to bring new motivation to teams facing Juventus."

Juventus, who visit relegation-threatened Sassuolo on Monday (1845 GMT) are five points clear of Roma at the top and are within touching distance of clinching their third successive title.

Roma, who beat AC Milan on Friday, have kept the title race alive for longer than expected by winning their last nine league games.

Garcia was quoted by Italian media on Friday as saying: "I hope that Sassuolo play like a team that want to save themselves, with their best players, which has not always been the case with the teams that have faced Juventus." (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)