May 20 Antonio Conte will remain as coach of Juventus for another season, the Serie A champions said on Monday.

"Season 2014-15; coach Antonio Conte," the club said on their official Twitter account. Conte has won three successive Serie A titles with Juventus.

Juventus have won their three titles with virtually the same team but Conte is widely reported by Italian media to have told the club he wants sweeping changes for next term to help mount a serious challenge in the Champions League.

Juventus won the 2011-12 title unbeaten in Conte's first season in charge and this season they were even more emphatic, clocking up a record 102 points in 38 games to finish 17 clear of second-placed AS Roma.

Their record in Europe has been less impressive. They reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2013 before being outclassed 4-0 on aggregate by Bayern Munich and were eliminated in the group stage this term.

They then went into the Europa League and lost to Benfica in the semi-finals. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)