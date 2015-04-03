MILAN, April 3 Coach Massimiliano Allegri is having to juggle a growing injury list, including midfield trio Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Claudio Marchisio, as Juventus chase a fourth Serie A title.

Full backs Kwadwo Asamoah and full back Martin Caceres are also sidelined while Argentine pair Carlos Tevez and Roberto Pereyra may be rested against Empoli on Saturday after playing in a friendly against Ecuador in New York on Wednesday.

"Pirlo's recovery is taking a while longer than expected because we are trying to protect the calf injury as well as possible," Allegri told reporters.

"It will still be a while before we see Pogba on the pitch again while Asamoah could be a present for the end of the season. Caceres will not return this season while Marchisio will be available from next week."

Caceres suffered a broken ankle in a training session last month and Marchisio a knee injury while on duty with Italy one week ago.

"There are a lot of question marks over my side and the last two came yesterday in the shape of Tevez and Pereyra," added Allegri.

Juventus, also in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, are 14 points clear at the top and look set to win a fourth successive Serie A title.

"I believe two-thirds of the Scudetto will be decided with tomorrow's match and our game at Parma (on April 11). We've done a good job so far and the lads have performed welll," said Allegri.

"Now we're into the home straight and there are still two months to go this season. During this time we'll compete for Serie A, the Champions League and the Coppa Italia so now more than ever we have to perform very well in our games." (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)