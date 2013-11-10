(adds Rossi goal tally)

Nov 10 Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba scored spectacular second-half goals to help titleholders Juventus beat Napoli 3-0 on Sunday, closing the gap on Serie A leaders AS Roma to one point and leaving their opponents trailing in third place.

Fernando Llorente gave Juventus a second minute lead and, after goalkeeper Pepe Reina made two stunning saves to keep Napoli in the game, playmaker Pirlo fired a viciously dipping free kick over the Napoli wall into the net from nearly 30 metres in the 74th minute.

He was then upstaged by Frenchman Pogba, who received a pass around 30 metres from goal, flicked the ball up and volleyed in past a bemused Reina six minutes later.

Giuseppe Rossi scored two more goals to help fifth-placed Fiorentina to a 2-1 win over Sampdoria in the evening's other match, taking his tally for the season to 11.

Roma had earlier conceded a 94th minute equaliser at home to Sassuolo as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by the Serie A newcomers.

Roma lead with 32 points from 12 games, with Juventus on 31 and Rafael Benitez's Napoli on 28 after their second league defeat of the season. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Justin Palmer)