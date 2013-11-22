ROME Nov 22 Juventus will play with a section of their stadium closed for one game after the club's appeal against the penalty imposed for "territorially discriminatory" chants was rejected by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

"The appeal presented by Juventus against the sanction of having to play one match (with) the top and bottom tiers of the Curva Sud empty of spectators has been rejected," the FIGC said in a statement on its website (www.figc.it) on Friday.

The decision, which follows offensive chanting during a 2-0 Serie A win against Genoa last month, means the section of the Juventus stadium, which is home to the hardcore "ultra" fans, will be closed for the match against Udinese on Dec. 1.

The Italian champions are also due to have the Curva Nord section of the ground closed for two games following chants directed at Napoli fans during a 3-0 win earlier this month, with the FIGC saying Juve have yet to lodge an appeal.

In the fiercely territorial world of Italian football, abusive rivalry between supporters of clubs in the rich north and those in the poorer south is not uncommon.

Juventus, who are a point behind unbeaten Serie A leaders AS Roma, travel to Livorno on Sunday. (Editing by Josh Reich)