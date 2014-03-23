March 23 Both coaches were sent off as Serie A leaders Juventus scrambled a 1-0 win at bottom club Catania in a bad-tempered match on Sunday.

League topscorer Carlos Tevez notched the winner with a shot which slipped through Catania goalkeeper Mariano Andujar's hands in the 59th minute of a feisty match which the Sicilians were unlucky to lose.

Juventus, looking certain to win a third successive title, have a 14-point lead over AS Roma who won 2-0 at Chievo on Saturday.

Juve coach Antonio Conte and his opposite number Rolando Maran were ordered from the touchline simultaneously in the first half for dissent and the hosts had striker Gonzalo Bergessio sent off for elbowing Giorgio Chiellini in the second half.

AC Milan ended a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions when they drew 1-1 at Lazio after Mario Balotelli was dropped from the starting line-up.

The maverick striker hit the post after being brought on in the second half.

Milan took the lead just before halftime through an Abdoulay Konko own goal, while Alvaro Gonzalez drew Lazio level just after the hour mark. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Josh Reich)