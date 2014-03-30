March 30 Serie A leaders Juventus suffered only their second league defeat of the season when they were beaten 2-0 at an inspired Napoli on Sunday.

Striker Jose Callejon and substitute Dries Mertens scored for third-placed Napoli to hand Juventus their first league loss since Oct. 20.

Juve's lead was to cut 11 points after second-placed AS Roma, who have a game in hand, won 2-0 at Sassuolo earlier on Sunday.

Juventus, still firmly on course for a third successive Scudetto, had won their last seven league matches, although the last four of those were by a single goal.

