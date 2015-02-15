Feb 15 Serie A leaders Juventus were held to a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Cesena on Sunday, wasting the chance to pull further clear of title challengers AS Roma, after Arturo Vidal missed an 82nd minute penalty.

Vidal rolled his effort wide of the post as Juve stayed seven points clear of second-placed AS Roma, who earlier were held to a 0-0 draw at home by bottom club Parma.

Cesena forced Gianluigi Buffon to make three saves in the opening 10 minutes before Andrea Pirlo lost possession in midfield, Gregoire Defrel charged forward and laid the ball off to Milan Djuric who slotted a shot under Buffon.

Juventus hit back with two goals in a six minute spell either side of the half-hour mark before the break as the Sea Horses lost concentration in defence.

Alvaro Morata was left unmarked to head the equaliser from Paul Pogba's pinpoint cross and Claudio Marchisio pounced to score from close range after Cesena failed to clear a throw-in.

Franco Brienzo levelled with a deflected shot in the 70th minute as second-bottom Cesena claimed a deserved point. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)