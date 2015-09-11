MILAN, Sept 11 Coach Massimiliano Allegri has brushed aside any suggestion that this will be a transitional season for Juventus after a summer of upheaval at the Serie A champions.

Juventus have lost their first two league games of the season as they try to rebuild following the departures of playmaker Andrea Pirlo, key midfielder Arturo Vidal and marksman Carlos Tevez.

They will try to open their points tally on Saturday when they host Chievo (1845 GMT), who have surprisingly won their first two games.

"It's a rebuilding year, with new players who have a lot of quality and it will take a little patience and peace of mind," Allegri told reporters on Friday.

However, he added: "At Juventus there's no such thing as a transitional period. We always play to win and that's the right way of going about it."

Juventus, who reached the Champions League final last season and also won the Coppa Italia, are already looking as if they will struggle to win a fifth successive title.

"We need to bring home a first win of the season against a team that sits top of the table and is playing well," said Allegri.

"We need to be realistic about the two losses. We know that we need to win tomorrow, but we should not be tense or play with fear.

"The name of the game is to play with a clear head and confidence of getting the points." (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Alan Baldwin)