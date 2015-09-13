MILAN, Sept 13 Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci criticised supporters who jeered the Serie A champions off the pitch after their 1-1 draw at home to Chievo.

Juventus, Serie A champions for the last four seasons, have taken only one point from their first three league games and needed a late Paulo Dybala penalty in Saturday's match to avoid a third straight loss.

"It's easy to come to the stadium and applaud when everything is going well," Bonucci wrote on Instagram. "The real supporters applaud when things are difficult, to help the team.

"Juventus are those who go on to the pitch, those who are on the bench, those who go to the stadium and those who are at home in front of the television.

"The motto of Juventus is to keep going until the very end and to get to the end you need to be united. I believe in Juventus, in the team and in the project."

Juventus have undergone sweeping changes since the end of last season following the departures of playmaker Andrea Pirlo, topscorer Carlos Tevez and midfielder Arturo Vidal.

They visit Manchester City for a Champions League match on Tuesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Clare Fallon)