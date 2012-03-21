BELGRADE, March 21 Milos Krasic is determined to
leave Italian giants Juventus at the end of the season and
regrets not joining Premier League Tottenham Hotspur on loan in
January, the Serbia international midfielder has said.
The 27-year-old winger, who moved to Serie A in 2010,
enjoyed a good first season at Juve but dropped down the
peacking order when Antonio Conte took over as coach last year.
"It's obvious that I have been written off and there is no
place for me here so all I can do is keep working hard to stay
fit and look for a new club at the end of the season," Krasic
was quoted as saying in Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti on
Wednesday.
"There were offers from Zenit St Petersburg and Tottenham
during the January transfer window to join them on loan but I
decided to stay at Juve because I believed I would get another
chance here.
"Obviously, that was an-ill judged decision and it turns out
I would have been much better off if I had left," he said.
Krasic, who can play on either flank, scored nine goals in
41 appearances for Juventus in his first season at the club but
has netted just once in nine games this term.
He was also left out of Serbia's friendlies against Armenia
and Cyprus in February after enduring a poor Euro 2012
qualifying campaign in which the Balkan country failed to reach
the finals in Poland and Ukraine.
"I think I should have been called up to play for Serbia
because I need all the support I can get, although I know I have
to find a new club in order to break back into the squad for the
2014 World Cup qualifiers," said Krasic.
"I am very sad to be leaving Juventus, no one would be happy
to leave such a great club under these circumstances, but Conte
has scrapped me and it's best for everyone that I leave."
Serbia's World Cup qualifying group includes neighbours
Croatia and Macedonia as well as Belgium, Scotland and Wales.
