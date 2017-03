MADRID Jan 24 Athletic Bilbao's Spain forward Fernando Llorente will join Juventus at the end of the season after signing a four-year deal, the Italian club said on Thursday.

"The future of Fernando Llorente is black and white," Juve said in a statement on their website (www.juventus.com).

The 27-year-old Llorente, whose deal with Bilbao expires in June, has signed a contract with Juventus to June 2017 and will stay at Bilbao until the end of the season. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)