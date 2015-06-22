MILAN, June 22 Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic is on the point of signing for Juventus after one season with Atletico Madrid, the Serie A champions said on Monday.

"Mario Mandzukic is this morning undergoing a routine medical ahead of his proposed transfer to Juventus from Atletico Madrid," Juventus said in a statement.

Former VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich forward Mandzukic scored 20 goals in 43 matches in all competitions for Diego Simeone's side last season as Atletico finished third in the defence of the title they won in 2014.

Juventus, who won a Serie A and Coppa Italia double this season and reached the Champions League final, have already signed Germany midfielder Sami Khedira from Real Madrid to reinforce the midfield.

Khedira's move could facilitate the exit of France midfielder Paul Pogba, who is reportedly a target for clubs including Real, European champions Barcelona and several English teams as well as Paris St Germain.

It also remains uncertain whether 36-year-old playmaker Andrea Pirlo will stay for another season