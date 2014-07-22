July 22 Striker Alvaro Morata's 20 million euros ($26.97 million) move to Juventus has quickly turned sour after the Spaniard injured his knee in his first training session and was ruled out for seven weeks.

The 21-year-old, who completed his move from Real Madrid on Saturday, suffered a second degree injury to the medial collateral ligament in his left knee after being injured on Monday, the Serie A champions said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The forecast for a full recovery is of 50 days," the club said.

A highly-rated product of the Real youth academy, Morata came to the fore in the 2012-13 season, former coach Jose Mourinho's last at the club.

He scored eight goals in 23 La Liga appearances last season.

Even before the injury, he was expected to have a hard time breaking into the Juventus team where Carlos Tevez and Fernando Llorente formed an outstanding partnership in attack last season.

($1 = 0.7415 Euros) (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Josh Reich)