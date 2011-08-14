MILAN Aug 14 Juventus will face
English third tier team Notts County in a friendly to inaugurate
their new stadium next month, the Serie A side said in a
statement on Sunday.
The Turin outfit, who originally played in pink after their
founding, have an emotional tie to Notts County and used the
world's oldest club's black and white striped shirts as the
inspiration for their own strip.
The new stadium, built on the site of the universally
detested Stadio Delle Alpi, will open on Sept. 8 with the
friendly.
Juventus sold naming rights for the stadium to Sportfive,
who paid Juve money to help build the arena, but so far the
sponsor has not been announced.
Juventus will become the only Serie A club to own their own
stadium and have also broken the mould with a capacity of only
40,000, deciding that a full arena would bring more atmosphere.
Other Italian grounds such as the San Siro in Milan and the
Stadio Olimpico in Rome hold around double that but are only
occasionally full.
