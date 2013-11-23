ROME Nov 23 Striker Mirko Vucinic returns to the Juventus squad for their trip to Livorno in Serie A on Sunday (1400 GMT) after a month out with a thigh injury.

The Montenegrin was in an 18-man squad announced on the Italian champions' website (www.juventus.com) on Saturday.

The Turin side are missing a host of defenders, with Leonardo Bonucci and Angelo Ogbonna suspended and Simone Pepe and Andrea Barzagli both injured.

Antonio Conte's side are also missing Chilean midfielder Mauricio Isla and wing-back Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Another Chilean midfielder, Arturo Vidal, could plug the gap in defence after FIFA cleared him to play following clarification of their five-day rule on players who miss international fixtures through injury, Sky Sport Italia reported.

Vidal missed Chile's recent friendlies against England and Brazil because of a calf strain.

Juve are second in Serie A on 31 points, one behind unbeaten league leaders AS Roma, who host Cagliari on Monday (1945 GMT). (Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by Clare Fallon)