March 29 Brazilian playmaker Kaka, who is set to make his 300th appearance for AC Milan later on Saturday against Chievo Verona, may move to the United States later this year.

"At the end of the season I will speak to (chief executive Adriano) Galliani to understand what his ideas and those of the club are," Kaka told the Corriere Della Sera newspaper.

"I would like to play in the United States and if I was to leave the club I would go to America."

Kaka returned to Milan in the close season after spending four years at Real Madrid.

He has scored five league goals, including his 100th for the club, but has failed to light up Italian football like he did in his first spell when he won a Serie A title and the Champions League.

Clarence Seedorf's side go into Saturday's game in 12th place on 39 points, a whopping 42 points behind leaders Juventus.

Dutchman Seedorf took over when Massimiliano Allegri was sacked in January.

"I don't think Seedorf expected to find himself in such a difficult situation," said Kaka.

"It is part of life to experience strange periods and every team has had a crisis at some stage. This is Milan's time to have one." (Editing by Tony Jimenez)