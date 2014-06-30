(Adds details, byline)

By Terry Daley

ROME, June 30 Former Brazil playmaker Kaka has terminated his contract with AC Milan by mutual consent.

"AC Milan announces that it has terminated its contract with Kaka by mutual agreement today," the club said in a statement on Monday.

According to media reports, the 32-year-old could be set to sign for new Major League Soccer team Orlando City.

Initially Kaka is likely to be on loan until January 2015 at Brazilian side Sao Paulo, where he was developed as a youth and where he played the first two years of his professional career before being sold to Milan in 2003.

Kaka returned to Milan in 2013 after four injury-hit seasons at Real Madrid. They finished eighth in Serie A last season and missed out on Europe for the first time since 1998 in a wretched campaign that saw them sack two coaches, Massimiliano Allegri in January and Clarence Seedorf at the end of the season.

Kaka's Serie A comeback was seen as a gamble, but despite picking up a thigh strain in his first match he eventually had a solid season.

Over seven years at Milan Kaka scored 104 goals and amassed 307 appearances, winning a Serie A title, the Champions League and a Club World Cup in the process.

