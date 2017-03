ROME, June 5 AS Roma have completed the free-transfer signing of Mali international Seydou Keita from Valencia, the Italian club said in a statement on Thursday.

The former Barcelona player agreed a one-year contract with Roma who finished second in Serie A this season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2010.

The 34-year-old Keita started this term at Chinese Super League club Dalian Aerbin after spending four years at Barca. He then returned to Spain to sign a six-month contract with Valencia in January.

His only goal for the club was the fastest in La Liga history, arriving 7.6 seconds into their 2-2 draw at Almeria.

Valencia finished eighth in La Liga and were beaten by eventual winners Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Europa League. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)