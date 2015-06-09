June 9 Factbox on Germany international Sami Khedira, who has agreed to join Serie A club Juventus.

Born in Stuttgart, April 4, 1987.

Position: Defensive midfielder

CLUB CAREER:

Begins playing at local club TV Oeffingen in 1992 before joining VfB Stuttgart's academy in 1995.

Plays for Stuttgart's youth teams until being called into the first team for the 2006-07 season.

Makes his debut on Oct. 1, 2006 against Hertha Berlin and scores his first two goals on Oct. 29 against Schalke 04.

Wins the 2006-07 Bundesliga with Stuttgart.

Joins Real Madrid on July 30, 2010 for an undisclosed fee after making 98 league appearances and scoring 14 goals for Stuttgart.

Wins first trophy with Real Madrid, the King's Cup, in 2011.

Wins seven trophies in total with Real Madrid, including the 2014 Champions League and La Liga in 2011-12.

Makes 102 league appearances, scoring six goals for Real Madrid, but only appears in 17 games in all competitions in his final season.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER:

Captains Germany's under-21s to the 2009 European Championship title, beating England 4-0 in the final.

Makes debut for senior side on Sept. 5, 2009 in a friendly against South Africa.

Receives call-up to the Germany squad for the 2010 World Cup, filling in for injured midfielder Michael Ballack.

Plays all seven matches of the 2010 tournament, scoring his first Germany goal in the third-place playoff match against Uruguay.

Helps Germany reach the semi-finals of Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine.

Tears his anterior cruciate ligament on Nov. 15, 2013 in a friendly against Italy, but recovers in time for 2014 World Cup.

Helps Germany reach the final, but is injured in the warm up and does not play as they beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time.

Khedira has scored five goals in 54 games for Germany.