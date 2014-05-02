BERLIN May 2 Germany's first-choice striker Miroslav Klose has extended his contract with Lazio by one year to 2015 with an option to stay for an additional 12 months, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The 35-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries this season and whose current contract runs out next month, will now shift his focus to the World Cup in Brazil, which starts next month.

"I am very satisfied that I will continue my adventure here at Lazio," said the striker, who is Germany's joint record scorer, level with Gerd Muller on 68 goals.

"I had many offers but I decided to continue this road because I am part of an important project and I have an important role to play there," he said in a statement.

Klose left Bayern Munich in 2011 to join Lazio. He had previously had spells at Werder Bremen and Kaiserslautern.

The veteran forward, who is set to compete in his fourth World Cup, is still Germany's main striker ahead of Fiorentina's Mario Gomez.

He needs one more goal to equal former Brazil international Ronaldo's World Cup record of 15. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)