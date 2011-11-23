MILAN Nov 23 Forward Milos Krasic is not
unhappy at Juventus despite his agent being quoted as saying he
needed to find a new club because the Serbia international was
surplus to requirements in Turin, the Serie A joint leaders said
on Wednesday.
"We've spoken with Milos and there has never been any hint
of him being unsettled, so I deny that there's an issue,"
sporting director Giuseppe Marotta told the club website
(www.juventus.com).
"At the moment he's not finding a place in the team but only
because there are team mates who are in better form. There are
no problems with him, just as there aren't with other players.
"When the transfer window opens, we're willing to listen to
any cases of unrest, but as it stands no-one's come forward and
asked to leave."
The 27-year-old Serb joined Juventus in 2010 from CSKA
Moscow but has been unable to win a place in the starting lineup
this season.
"I haven't spoken to the lad's agent, of course what he's
said has been strong," Marotta added.
Krasic's agent Dejan Joksimovic was quoted in Serbian media
on Tuesday saying: (Juventus manager Antonio) Conte doesn't want
him anymore. Milos has to play so the best thing we can do for
him now is to find a new club.
"Krasic must play and in one month's time we should have a
clearer picture. We will see how the story develops from now
until Christmas."
The Serbian has been linked in the British media with
English champions Manchester United, big-spending rivals
Manchester City and Chelsea.
(Writing by Brian Homewood: additional reporting by Zoran
Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ken Ferris;
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
