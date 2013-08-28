UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Aug 28 Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign Argentina forward Erik Lamela from AS Roma for 30 million euros ($40.02 million), the Italian club said on Wednesday.
"AS Roma announce that they have signed a contract with Tottenham Hotspur for the definitive sale of Erik Lamela for 30 million euros," the Serie A club said in a statement to the Italian Stock Exchange.
The deal also includes five million euros linked to performance, the club added.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources