LONDON Aug 28 Tottenham Hotspur are set to sign 21-year-old Argentina forward Erik Lamela from AS Roma for 30 million euros ($40.02 million), the Italian club said on Wednesday.

"AS Roma announce that they have signed a contract with Tottenham Hotspur for the definitive sale of Erik Lamela for 30 million euros," the Serie A club said in a statement to the Italian Stock Exchange.

The deal also includes five million euros linked to performance, the club added.

Roma also announced they have signed 21-year-old Serbia attacking midfielder Adem Ljajic on a four-year deal from Fiorentina for 11 million euros plus four million linked to performance.