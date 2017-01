July 27 - Italian side Lazio have signed striker Ciro Immobile from Spain's Seville, both clubs said on Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old has played 15 times for Italy and spent the second half of last season on loan with Serie A club Torino.

He made two appearances for his country at the European Championship.

Immobile scored five goals in 14 league games for Torino and two in eight La Liga appearances for Seville last season.

"Seville and Lazio have reached an agreement for the transfer of footballer Ciro Immobile," Seville said in a statement.

