Soccer-Dortmund's Goetze sidelined with "metabolic disturbances"
Feb 27 Borussia Dortmund's attacking midfielder Mario Goetze has been ruled out "for the time being" because of what the Bundesliga club have described as "metabolic disturbances".
ROME Aug 23 Lazio's notorious Curva Nord section in Rome's Olympic Stadium will stay shut for Sunday's Serie A match against Udinese after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) rejected the club's appeal against the one-game closure.
Lazio were handed the punishment after fans racially abused Juventus players during last Sunday's Super Cup.
"The Federal Court of Justice has rejected Lazio's appeal against the closure of the Curva Nord. The Serie A Sporting Judge ordered the closure of the sector after chants directed at Juventus' black players," the federation said in a statement on its website (www.figc.it).
During Lazio's 4-0 defeat by Juve, fans were warned about racist chanting over the stadium's loudspeaker after abuse was directed at goalscorer Paul Pogba, midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah and Italian defender Angelo Ogbonna.
It was the latest in a string of incidents involving Lazio fans, who have a reputation for extreme right wing politics.
Last season the club was forced to play two home matches behind closed doors in the Europa League after their fans racially insulted Borussia Moenchengladbach players.
There were also violent clashes before their home match against Tottenham Hotspur when home fans engaged in anti-Semitic abuse and fascist salutes. (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Monday Monday, February 27 Deportivo Lara 6 Portuguesa FC 0 Sunday, February 26 Trujillanos FC 0 Deportivo Tachira 0 Saturday, February 25 Deportivo JBL Zulia 1 Zulia FC 3 Metropolitanos FC 1 Caracas FC 1 Monagas SC 4 Mineros de Guayana 3 Friday, February 24 Deportivo La Guaira 2 Atletico Venezuela 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1
MILAN, Feb 27 Fiorentina squandered a two-goal lead at home for the second time in five days on Monday and were jeered off the field following a 2-2 draw with Torino which heaped the pressure on coach Paulo Sousa.