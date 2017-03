Jan 4 Vladimir Petkovic has been sacked as coach of Lazio and replaced by his predecessor Edoardo Reja, the club confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Reja, 68, had taken charge of training sessions this week even though Petkovic had said that he been told nothing in writing by Lazio and still considered himself to be their coach.

Petkovic, who took over at the start of last season, signed a deal just before Christmas to take charge of the Swiss national side from next season.

