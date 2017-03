ROME, June 13 Lazio have appointed Stefano Pioli as their new coach with the former Bologna manager replacing Edy Reja, who confirmed his resignation on Thursday.

"Lazio announces that Stefano Pioli will be the new coach of the first team from July 1, 2014," the Italian Serie A club said in a statement on its website.

A news conference to present Pioli is due to be held later on Friday.

Lazio finished ninth in Serie A last season, missing out on a place in European competition. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by John O'Brien)