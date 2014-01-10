ROME Jan 10 Lazio captain Stefano Mauri had his ban for failing to report match-fixing cut from nine months to six on Friday.

He will be allowed to play again from next month following an appeal to the National Tribunal of Sporting Arbitration (TNAS).

"TNAS announces that in relation to Stefano Mauri and FIGC the Arbitration Board has partially upheld the demand for arbitration and accordingly upheld the decision of the National Disciplinary Committee dated Aug. 2, 2013, in which the player was handed the penalty of six months suspension," the body said in a statement.

Mauri, 34, had initially been banned for six months in August by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for keeping quiet about match-fixing in Lazio's games against Genoa and Lecce in May 2011.

The midfielder was one of eight players accused of sporting fraud relating to Lazio's final two matches of the 2010-11 season, when they beat Genoa 4-2 at home and Lecce by the same score away.

He then had his ban extended to nine months in October by the federal court of appeal (CGF), a decision the player and his legal team called "not only unjust but incomprehensible".

The reduction in his ban, which began on Aug. 2 last year, means that he will be eligible to play for Lazio on Feb. 2, when they take on Chievo. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Toby Davis)