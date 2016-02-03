Feb 3 The Italian Serie A match between Lazio and Napoli on Wednesday was suspended for around five minutes after home fans aimed racist abuse at visiting centre back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The game was halted in the 68th minute following repeated booing from pockets of home support whenever Napoli defender and Senegal international Koulibaly touched the ball.

Referee Massimiliano Irrati only decided to continue the game after consulting with coaches and officials, with Napoli leading 2-0 following goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Jose Callejon.

Italian football has been plagued by racist incidents recently, notably in 2013 when AC Milan players Kevin-Prince Boateng and Mario Balotelli were the victims of offensive chanting in two separate matches. (Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)